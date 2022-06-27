Gold price jumps Rs 302 in national capital

New Delhi, Jun 27: Gold price in the national capital jumped by Rs 302 to Rs 50,822 per 10 grams on Monday in line with rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,520 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 781 to Rs 60,231 per kg from Rs 59,450 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,839 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.45 per ounce.

Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and expectations that G7 nations may ban import of new gold from Russia,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)