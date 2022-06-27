Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Jun 27: Two unidentified terrorists on Monday were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two ultras were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, the official said, adding the operation is still underway. (Agencies)