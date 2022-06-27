SI-UK: The global education recruitment agency that guides you to top UK universities

After the completion of 10th-grade, students begin to start looking at study abroad destinations and preferred courses. The UK appears regularly among the top global destinations preferred by Indian students for higher studies, but it can be daunting when thinking about the various things needed to study abroad, including what universities to apply to, courses, visas and more.

This is where education agencies specializing in that country come into the picture. Verified education agencies do not only provide you with complete details about the universities, courses, and associated rules, but also help you prepare and get admission to the university of your choice or the one which is apt for you. SI-UK is a global education agency that guides you to get admission to globally top-ranked universities.

SI-UK, the education, recruitment, and placement agency that has its presence in more than 40 countries, including India, was co-founded in 2006 by Orion Judge and Dwayne Gallagher. Orion and Dwayne have decades of experience in international education, having worked closely with the British Council and almost all UK universities during this time. Their aim is to extend 100% free support to students seeking the right UK university and course that suits their career aspirations and budgetary requirements.

In 2008, SI-UK opened its second office in London and gradually grew into the global education agency it is today with offices in China, India, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, etc. In India, it started its operation in 2010 with the launch of its first office in the capital New Delhi. At present, it has its offices in 20 Indian cities and plans to increase this number to 35 by the year 2023. Both the co-founders and Global Directors of the agency understand the large percentage of the influx of Indian students at the UK’s top universities. The team of counsellors at SI-UK provide transparent information about all UK universities and the undergraduate, postgraduate and foundation courses they all offer.

SI-UK has a direct working relationship with all UK universities, and in 2021 was appointed as the exclusive global representative for postgraduate students seeking entry into UCL, the 8th best university in the world. It was also ‘highly commended’ in the Student Counselling Organization of the Year category at the 2021 Pioneer Awards.

During the global pandemic, SI-UK continued to provide complete online support to Indian students seeking admission to UK universities, whilst also organising online Fairs with top-ranked universities so students could still speak to admissions officer’s one-to-one.