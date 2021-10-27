Gold plunges Rs 244; silver tumbles Rs 654  

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged by Rs 244 to Rs 46,747 per 10 gram reflecting the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,991 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped Rs 654 to Rs 63,489 per kilogram from Rs 64,143 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,787 per ounce and silver declined marginally to USD 23.94 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32 per cent down at USD 1,787 per ounce on Wednesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (AGENCIES)