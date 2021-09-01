Gold marginally lower; silver tumbles Rs 515

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday witnessed a muted trend and was marginally down by Rs 6 to Rs 46,123 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 46,129 per 10 gram.

Silver dipped Rs 515 to Rs 61,821 per kilogram from Rs 62,336 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,811 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.82 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,811 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices kept range-bound trading off the recent highs on stronger dollar and positive equity indices,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)