Show misguided people right, virtuous path: LG to women entrepreneurs

Srinagar, Sep 1: Appealing to women entrepreneurs to show misguided people the right and virtuous path, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said government is committed to providing access to capital, quality mentorship for re-skilling, new skilling and help to women from Self Help Group (SHG) to reach new markets.

Speaking after launching ‘SAATH’ an enterprise acceleration programme for rural women entrepreneurs in J&K at S K International Convention Centre (SKICC), Mr Sinha said the government has adopted a holistic approach to develop women entrepreneurs ecosystem to connect, collaborate, invent for scaling up business and building a strong women work force.

The Government is committed to providing access to capital, quality mentorship for re-skilling, new-skilling and help women entrepreneurs from SHG’s reach new markets, Mr Sinha said.

“I appeal to the women entrepreneurs to show misguided people, without naming militants, the right and virtuous path”, he said.

Mr Sinha said the government strengthening bottom-up structures for women and youth to create empowered individuals. Their aspirations are more integrated with national aspirations than ever before. They now have resources to create smarter enterprises and shape community around them in extraordinary ways.

“We are witnessing steady rise of women entrepreneurs in J&K. Similarly, youth entrepreneurs are transforming the society in many ways. They are our role models and not the ones who are shedding innocent’s blood and indulging in senseless violence”.

He said apart from making business ecologies thrive in rural areas, SAATH under @MDJKSRLM will nurture existing enterprises through skilling, mentoring and market linkages.

The “Saath” rural initiative in J&K, aimed at helping women become self-reliant, will cover four lakh women in the UT.

Meanwhile, mission director, Rural Livelihood Mission J&K, Sehrish Asgar said that rural mission has targeted to help four lakh women under SHG scheme in the coming future to earn their livelihood in J&K.

She said “Saath”, an initiative has been undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission(UMEED) is a rural enterprise acceleration programme would target women from 48000 SHGs of J&K.

She further said 5000 workshops and intensive training cum capacity building for nearly 500 women will be undertaken .

She said the mandate of the programme is to contribute towards the economic empowerment and development of rural SHG women. The objective of the programme is to raise existing business enterprises owned by the SHG.

Sehrish further said, the women will be imparted knowledge and skill into higher order enterprises. She said 500 SHG women entrepreneurs under the programme would be capacitated and out of which 100 SHG entrepreneurs will be provided one to one mentoring support, for enhancing their competitiveness and stake in the specific trade sector. Through this programme, mission will provide the last mile support in triggering and upscaling women driven endeavours in business, industry and agriculture,” she said. (Agencies)