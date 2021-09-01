ACB conducts raids in Baramulla, Kupwara in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA, Sept 1: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at several places in Kupwara and this district of north Kashmir following recovery of 3.5kgs of drugs from Baramulla, official sources said.

They said the raids followed after three persons were arrested and 3.5 kgs of drugs recovered by police during a ‘naka’ checking in Baramulla on Tuesday. While two of the arrested persons are residents of Boniyar in Baramulla, one hails from Kupwara.

Sources said this morning personnel of ACB and security forces conducted raid at the house of an employee Bilal Ahmad Sheikh at Vilgam, Handwara in Kupwara. The searches continued for about two hours, they said, adding that it was not immediately clear if any incriminating material was recovered.

The ACB personnel also conducted raids at Boniyar in Baramulla in connection with drugs. Further details are awaited, they said. (Agencies)