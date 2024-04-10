Gold Futures Rise Rs 245 To Rs 71,585 Per 10 Gm

New Delhi, Apr 10: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 245 to Rs 71,585 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 245 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 71,585 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,529 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold futures increased 0.51 per cent to USD 2,374.40 per ounce in New York. (PTI)
