Gold Falls Rs 300; Silver Plunges Rs 350

New Delhi, Jun 28: Gold fell Rs 300 to Rs 59,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a decline in overseas precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 59,350 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged Rs 350 to Rs 71,250 per kg.

“Gold edged lower on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,050/10 grams down by Rs 300 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,910 per ounce and USD 22.75 per ounce, respectively.