No Eid Prayers At Srinagar’s Eidgah This Year Again

Srinagar, June 28: The managing body of Jamia mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday said that the authorities have disallowed Eid congregational prayers at the historic Eidgah Srinagar.

Eid-ul- Adha is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said authorities conveyed to them that Eid-ul-Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar on Thursday at 9 am.

“District administration officials on Wednesday morning conveyed this decision to Anjuman Auqaf officials,” the statement said.

The Anjuman had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah.

It added that the decision to disallow Eid prayers was a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“ It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

Anjuman Auqaf also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaz Umar Farooq who traditionally used to deliver the sermon at Eidgah before Eid prayers.

Before 2019, the prayers at Eidgah were led by Mirwaiz Farooq, who has been under house detention since 2019.

“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society regarding the release of its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, he is being continuously detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing,” the statement said.

In April this year, the authorities did not permit the congregational Eid prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar on Eid-ul- Fitr. (Agencies)