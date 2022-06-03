Gold climbs Rs 294; silver jumps Rs 523

New Delhi, Jun 3: Gold prices rose by Rs 294 to Rs 51,236 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,942 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed by Rs 523 to Rs 62,577 per kg from Rs 62,054 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,866 per ounce and USD 22.35 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,866 per ounce on Friday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)