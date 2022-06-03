ACB traps and arrests State Manager SIDCO Srinagar

SRINAGAR, June 3: ACB traps and arrests Fayaz Ahmad Khan, State Manager, Jammu & Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation, Srinagar for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹1.05 lakh from complainant for issuance of NOC

Anti corruption Bureau received a complaint from complainant resident of Suthrashahi, Srinagar alleging therein that he is an industrial unit holder. His unit is situated at Khunmoh, Srinagar. For expansion of the said industrial Unit he had requested for financial support/assistance from the J&K Bank Khunmoh. The bank sought NOC from SIDCO (Jammu & Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation), Sanat Ghar, Bemina, Srinagar.

Accordingly he prepared file and completed all paper work and approached SIDCO office Bemina. State Manager Fayaz Ahmad Khan posted there demanded ₹ 5,000 for himself and ₹ 1 lakh for General Manager (K) Khursheed Ahmad for issuance of the required NOC in favour of the complainant. As the complainant don’t want to pay any bribe, he approached ACB with request for necessary legal action against these corrupt officers for demand of bribe of ₹ 1.05 lakh.

As the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 & section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code hence immediately case FIR No 23/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigations were started.

Immediately after registeration of the case a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught Fayaz Ahmad Khan, State Manager SIDCO Sanat Ghar, Bemina, Srinagar red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation is going on.