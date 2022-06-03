Amit Shah holds high-level security meet on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, June 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targeted killings in the Union Territory.

The meeting started around 3 pm in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh among other key officials were part of the meeting.

The meeting was called as three civilians and two security personnel were killed only in the month of May that including Kashmiri Hindus. Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir are holding protests in Srinagar against the killings by terrorists.

A 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir recently. The terrorists also killed one labourer and injured another in another fresh attack in Magraypora village and the Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this month, two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat — and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.

These deaths follow a series of killings that have been happening since August 5, 2019, the day when the Union government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and downgraded it to Union territory while simultaneously bifurcating the region into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs. (Agencies)