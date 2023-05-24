Gold Climbs Rs 250; Silver Advances Rs 540

New Delhi, May 24: Gold price climbed Rs 250 to Rs 63,600 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rise in the yellow metal’s prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at Rs 63,350 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 540 to Rs 73,140 per kg.

“Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 63,600 per 10 gram, up Rs 250 per 10 gram,”Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,974 per ounce and USD 23.35 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices edged higher in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as the dollar eased while the investors wait for more clarity on the debt-ceiling standoff and the Federal Reserve’s rate path, Gandhi said. (Agencies)