Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar Highway Suspended As Rains Trigger Mudslides, Shooting Stones In Ramban

JAMMU, May 24: The traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended Wednesday after heavy rains triggered mudslides and shooting stones at few places in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An official said that due to heavy rain in Ramban district, shooting stones and mudslide incidents took place at various locations along the stretch.

He said the highway has been closed for traffic movement till further clearance. “Efforts are underway to restore highway for traffic movement ”, official added. (KNO)