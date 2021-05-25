GOC’s kin, 105-year-old woman, 4 from RS Pura among COVID casualties

Former Minister, DySP, BMO test +ve in Jammu

33 deaths, 1145 fresh cases; 3rd black fungus case detected

Nepali dies in Leh, 125 more found infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 25: Fifty three persons died of COVID-19 and 2964 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today. Jammu region reported 33 casualties and 1145 fresh cases.

Among the dead, 11 were women. Jammu district accounted for highest 18 casualties, followed by Kathua four, Udhampur and Rajouri three each, Doda and Samba two each and Ramban one.

Col Panjab Singh, father-in-law of General Officer Commanding (GOC) Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey, died of COVID-19 related complications in Himachal Pradesh.

In 1971 war, Col Punjab Singh in 6 Sikh Regiment had along with the troops captured two strategic heights in Poonch, the loss of which would have directly threatened the border district. He was then posted as Major when he led Operation Cactus Lilly. Only last week, his elder son Anil Kumar had succumbed to COVID.

A 105-year-old woman from village Kohag in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district, presently putting up in Samba, succumbed to the virus today.

Four casualties were reported in RS Pura-Arnia belt of Jammu district where already number of persons have succumbed to the virus. An 80-year-old man and 54-year-old woman from RS Pura died due to COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu while 65 and 70-year-old men from Arnia breathed their last in the same hospital.

Six COVID positive persons passed away at home and were later shifted to hospitals.

A 32-year-old youth from Gharota, who had no co-morbidity, died of Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu.

Other deaths in Jammu district were reported from Janipur, Chatha Satwari, Sector 2 Trikuta Nagar, Dogra Hall, Gumpul Domana, Gandhi Nagar, Sunjwan Road, Ustad Mohalla, Phallian Mandal, Nai Basti and Gole Gujral.

Four deaths in Kathua district took place at Nanke Talab, Gadyal Hiranagar, Airwan Nagri and Kathua town while three deaths of Udhampur district occurred at Dhama Majalta, Chanunta Ramnagar and Ward No. 7 Shakti Nagar. An equal number of casualties in Rajouri district were reported from Kheora, Hubbai Kallar Kandi and Darhal.

Two fatalities in Samba district took place at Raika Vijaypur and Katera near Pulla Khad while the casualties in Doda district were reported from Hud Assar and Kastigarh Ghat. Lone casualty in Ramban district took place at Tethar Banihal.

Today’s 33 casualties have taken Jammu region’s Corona toll to 1765 including 994 in Jammu district, 162 Rajouri, 120 Kathua, 115 Udhampur, 102 Samba, 84 Doda, 76 Poonch, 48 Ramban, 34 Reasi and 30 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, former Minister Raman Mattoo, DySP Headquarters Doda Jaswant Singh and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kandi in Rajouri district Dr Iqbal Malik today tested positive for Coronavirus. The DySP and the BMO were in forefront of COVID management in their respective areas.

Jammu region today reported third case of black fungus. The man was 56-year-old hailing from Bantalab Jammu and had recovered from COVID-19. He too had uncontrolled blood sugar level and had been given steroids during COVID treatment.

Among 1145 COVID positive cases, 438 were reported in Jammu district, 117 Kathua, 110 Ramban, 102 Udhampur, 99 Rajouri, 84 Samba, 62 Doda, 58 Poonch, 48 Reasi and 27 in Kishtwar district.

Daily recoveries remained on the higher side with 1426 persons recovering from the virus today, the highest being 497 in Jammu district, 235 Rajouri, 220 Udhampur, 186 Samba, 120 Reasi, 113 Kathua, 21 Ramban, 20 Poonch and 14 in Doda district.

Jammu region now has 1,06,523 Corona cases. Among them, 18424 are active positives while 86334 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1765 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one COVID death and 125 positive cases.

An 80-year-old worker from Nepal died of Coronavirus in Leh.

Among 125 new cases, 92 were reported from Leh and 33 in Kargil.

Ladakh’s death toll has gone up to 179—131 in Leh and 48 in Kargil. Total cases have reached 17532 including 1463 active positives and 15891 recoveries.