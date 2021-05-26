All the employees are enjoined upon to use, without any ado, the Aarogya Setu Mobile App so that they could prevent any contact with anyone carrying the COVID virus thus breaking the chain of transmission of the dreaded virus. Though it being in the interests of the employees themselves, it is astonishing that majority of Government departments including Civil Secretariat in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, not doing it though there are explicit instructions by as many as three Union Ministries in this behalf. Not only have all details and tremendous advantages in respect of putting the person holding such mobile phone on caution, been advised in details but also how one could steer away from messages flashed about risk, moderate and high risk so that necessary steps could be taken like not attending the office and going in for self isolation for 14 days. One could revert once the App showed ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ messages. That there could be such a casual approach in respect of the use of the Aarogya Setu is beyond any logic. Departmental Heads should be made answerable for such lapses which had the potentialities of jeopardizing the health of employees. The same approach is in respect of hand sanitizers installed last year which in most of the departments are not functioning at all hence not used creating enough space for spreading infections, is all the more reprehensible . Perhaps, “where is COVID ” syndrome, if any, should now evaporate seeing deaths on daily basis of young and old due to this dreaded virus . Departmental Heads must look serious in ensuring that the deficiencies were removed at the earliest or else provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act could be invoked against those found wilfully ignoring official directives in this most sensitive matter. COVID -19 pandemic cannot be fought with half hearted efforts like the ones under reference.