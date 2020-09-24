GMC Nurse, BGSBU staffer, CTM employee among 13 more die in Jammu; 3 in Ladakh

41 prisoners from Rajouri jail, 12 CB officials +ve

13 docs, 10 Udhampur cops infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 24: Thirteen more persons today died of Coronavirus in Jammu region including a GMC Nurse engaged in COVID duty and an employee each of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri and Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) Kathua while, in a first, 41 prisoners from Dhangri Sub Jail in Rajouri district tested positive after one of the under-trial died yesterday even as 661 fresh cases were reported from the region, 242 of them in Jammu district alone, all but one locals taking tally beyond 25,000.

Twelve more officials of Crime Branch Jammu, 13 doctors, four members of a family from Talab Tillo, six police personnel from Ghordi Police Post in Chenani and four more police cops of Ramnagar Police Station were among the positives.

Forty one prisoners from Sub Jail Dhangri in Rajouri district, nearly one-third of total lodged in the prison, have tested positive for pathogen, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior. The prisoners were subjected to testing after one of the under-trial, hailing from Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district, died of COVID-19 yesterday.

Kohli said lockdown has been imposed in 12 Wards of Rajouri town from Ward No. 1-12 for COVID testing tomorrow following surge in the cases. Of 86 positives in Rajouri district today, 14 were from Rajouri town, 12 Kalakote, six Nowshera, five Sunderbani, three each Thanna Mandi and Manjakote and two Darhal besides 41 from the Jail.

Twelve more officials of the Crime Branch Jammu have tested positive for the virus taking total positives to 47.

SSP Crime Branch Jammu Shailendra Singh told the Excelsior that from constables to one DySP, a total of 47 officials of the investigating agency have tested positive so far.

There was also no let up in doctors getting infected in the hospitals with 13 more reporting positives today. Four members of a family also tested positive in Talab Tillo.

A total of 242 persons, 241 of them locals, today tested positive in Jammu district while in a fresh surge, as many as 229 persons have reported positive for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district including one from CMO Office Jammu, four Akhnoor, eight Bishnah, one Dansal, 12 Kot Bhalwal, nine RS Pura and 15 from Sohanjana.

Significantly, HoD Biochemistry in GMC Jammu Dr AS Bhatia today tested negative for Coronavirus within five days of reporting positive. This was attributed to very low level of viral.

A 31-year-old Male Staff Nurse from GMC Jammu, who hailed from Majalata in Udhampur district today died of the virus in the GMC. He had no other ailments and it was purely a COVID death as the Nurse was engaged in Corona duty for past several months.

A 25-year-old youth from Rajouri died in an accident at Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu and tested positive for the virus posthumously.

An employee of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University hailing from Samot in Budhal area of Rajouri district, who was symptomatic for last few days, died in the GMC Rajouri today. He was positive for the virus.

A 60-year-old woman from Nanak Nagar, 62-year-old female from Satwari, 42-year-old man from Akhnoor, elderly woman from Chatha and 56-year-old man from RS Pura died of COVID-19 in Jammu district today.

A 48-year-man who was working in the CTM Kathua and hailed from Ramnagar Colony in Ward No. 21 Kathua died in the GMC having tested positive for the virus. A 74-year-old man from Shiva Nagar Kathua also succumbed to the virus in GMC Kathua.

Two men aged 58 and 78 hailing from Sarore Adda and Ward No. 5 Samba respectively, both of whom had been infected by pathogen, died today.

For third consecutive day today, there was surge in the recoveries with 960 patients recovering today in Jammu region including record 637 in Jammu district, 100 Udhampur, 55 Doda, 42 Kathua, 39 each in Samba and Poonch, 19 Rajouri, 17 Kishtwar and 12 Ramban.

Jammu region’s COVID tally today stood at 25472. Of them, 11194 were active positives while 13995 have recovered and there were 283 casualties.

Among the positives in Udhampur district, six were police personnel from Ghordi Police Post in Chenani area, four more cops from Ramnagar Police Station taking total positives to 12 and four persons each from Shiv Nagar and Kallar.

Of 56 positives in Poonch, district, 22 hailed from Mendhar, 17 Surankote, 10 Haveli and one Mandi.

Among positive cases of Kathua, two hailed from Police Training School and one from Chenab Textile Mills.

Meanwhile, three more Corona casualties and 36 cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh. Two deaths were reported from Leh and one from Kargil taking Corona toll to 54—23 in Leh and 31 Kargil.

Among 36 new cases, 33 were from Leh and three Kargil which took total Corona cases in the UT to 3969 and active positives to 1022.