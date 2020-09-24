DDC inaugurates IZDL tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today inaugurated ‘Inter Zone District Level’ (IZDL) sports tournament at District Police Line, Ramban.

The four days sports event is being organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Ramban on the direction of Director General of Youth Services and Sports J&K Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman.

About 360 selected players from six Zones including Banihal, Khari, Ukhral, Ramban, Gool and Batote participated in the different sports activities.

Zone Batote defeated Zone Ukhral by 2 points whereas Zone Ramban beat Zone Banihal by 8 points and Zone Ramban trounced Zone Banihal by 5 points in Kho-Kho U-14, U-17 & U-19 Boys categories respectively. In Badminton U-17 Boys category, Zone Banihal trounced Ramban by 2-1.

DDC also interacted with the participants and advised them to actively participate in the sports activities for their all-round development.

He asked the sports persons to follow all the SOPs guidelines while taking part in sports competitions to avoid speared COVID-19 infection. The tournament is being conducted under the overall supervision of DYSSO Ramban, Dharam Vir Singh.