Glowing tribute paid to Premi on his 99th birth anniversary

First time function held in martyr’s native village

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Nov 2: Glowing tribute were paid top martyr Sarwanand Koul Premi on his the 99th birth anniversary at his native village Soaf Shali 30 kms from here, today.

In this connection a grand function for the first time was held at late Sarwanand Kaul Premi Government Higher Secondary School Soaf, Kokernag. A good number of prominent people participated in the function, which include representatives from District Administration , Joint Director Education (South), Chief Education Officer, Anantnag, Sub-Divisional administration , tehsil administration, B.D.O Kokernag, Zonal Education Officer, Bidder, Principals of local Higher Secondary Schools, HOI’s of affiliated Schools of the Cluster Soaf , representatives from Panchayat Raj institutions ,(B.D.C, D.D.C, Sarpanches and Panches of the area), representatives of Pandith community from Mattan and Vessu camps, senior citizens of the vicinity, members of the Local Auqaf Committees , students of the institutions of Cluster Soaf and residents of the Village .

Staff and students of the institution paid rich tributes to late Premi for his contribution to the society in general and the people of the area in particular. His selfless services for the nation and the community were highlighted through topics and cultural programmes. The speakers threw light on his contributions towards the nation and the society in terms of his literary contributions, social work , promotion of brotherhood among different sections of society.

The online address to the audience was made by his elder son, Rajinder Kaul Premi. He gave a message of brotherhood and expressed complimented Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Syed Fakhru -Ud-Din Hamid and Chief Education Officer, Anantnag K.K. Badiyal for their efforts and directions for celebration of this grand function. He also complimented the Principal, staff and students of the institutions and to the district and Tehsil administration.

The Principal and the staff complimented the representatives of the Pandit community who despite of their busy schedules visited the area and paid tributes to their beloved guide, teacher, religious scholar, educationist and a legend of his era.

The day -long programme ended with the vote of thank by Principal of the Institution with the promise that the mission of the national hero will be carried on with zeal and zest.