Koul, Manyal release Dy Mayor’s book on development

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: J&K BJP general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul, along with general secretary and former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, released JMC Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria’s book titled “A Development Saga”here, today.

Compiled by Billawaria the book was released in presence of BJP Jammu district president Parmod Kapahi, Jammu South district president, Rekha Mahajan and BJP coordinator and councilor JMC, Dinesh Gupta.

BJP leaders, JMC councillors and others attended this programme.

Ashok Koul, while appreciating the five years tenure of BJP in the JMC, said that all the councilors of the party did their best in their respective wards. There is visible change in the outlook of every Ward represented by the BJP and for the first time in many years the people have seen properly constructed lanes, drains, tile work, covered nallahs, passenger sheds, new water pipes, street lights etc.

Lifting garbage from every household on daily basis, Smart City Project, has been among the milestones of the JMC under the stewardship of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Koul said.

He said that a glance at the development works undertaken by the Dy. Mayor in his Ward are highly appreciable and will surely leave a mark among the public of Gangyal.

Koul stressed upon all the councillors to continue with their developmental activities and at the same time, educate the people about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi Government.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal said that the BJP had 45 representatives in the JMC, which itself was a record and these councilors of the party devoted their time and energy to come up to the expectations of the people to the best possible extent. Their commitment towards welfare and development has brought vast changes in wards and the people’s faith in BJP has risen, which is a good sign for the growth of the party, he added.

Baldev Singh Billawaria explained various revolutionary works in Gangyal, which include First Dustbin-Free Ward of JMC, coding of residential and commercial areas, establishment of a 50-bed hospital, massive improvement in drinking water infrastructure, addressing water logging problem, ongoing green strip project, installation and upgrading of 22 transformers, construction of Community Hall and Atal Ji Park at Ram Leela Ground.

Parmod Kapahi said that the five years in Corporation introduced us with the work culture and accountability to serve the masses in a transparent and fair manner.

Rekha Mahajan, proposed the vote of thanks and applauded the book compilation by Deputy Mayor.

Dinesh Gupta conducted the proceedings.

Billawaria, also complimented BJP Social Media Department convenor Ankit Gupta and Lucky Chib for their cooperation in compiling the book.