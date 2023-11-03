Vyeth releases documentary on Bal Krishan Sanyasi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Vyeth today released and screened a Bio-Pic of Pt.Bal Krishan Sanyasi (Profile for Progeny-Viii), a versatile Kashmiri poet and author at the Writer’s Club in Abhinav theatre, here.

Pt.Sanyasi who seems to have been highly inspired by Pt.Dina Nath Nadim rendered his poetry ranging from revolutionary to romanticism and then back to pathos. His way of expressing the poems delivered in the film kept the audience sitting in the hall spellbound. All his poems made the viewers nostalgic.

The film was acclaimed by galaxy of intellectuals sitting in the hall. The event was chaired by Prof.(Dr) R.L.Shant as the chief guest and Prof.R.L.Talashi and Prof.Shad Ramzan as the guests of honor. Vijay Bakaya, Swami Kumar Ji, Kuldeep Khoda, Dr.Kailash Mehra, Prof.B.L.Zutshi, B.L.Saraf and Prem Nath Shad were also present on the occasion.

The programme started with Sarwasati Vandhana recited by Rudrika and Rohini, students of Gandhi Memorial College. This was followed by songs sung by Naina Saproo Trisal supported by Dr.Ramesh Nirrash and team of professional musicians.

The welcome note was read by Prof.Virender Rawal, the founder president Vyeth who highlighted the activities of Vyeth.

It was followed by screening of the film by Prof.R.L.Shant who was accompanied by Prof.Rawal.

Later the event continued with award ceremony where in the guests honored Naina Saproo Trisal and Dr.Ramesh Nirrash for excellent musical performance, Ramesh Marhatha for incredible film hosting and the students of Mass Communication and B.Com (H) Gandhi Memorial College, Jammu led by Ayaz Nishat and Amaad under the overall supervision of Pradeep Pandita and Akansha Faculty members for their excellent stage management.

In his address, Prof.R.L.shant impressed upon the audience that such documentaries shall genuinely prove to be a milestone for research work for the students of history. While acclaiming contribution of Vyeth towards the preservation of the works of our icons, he said that people should come forward to encourage this organization so that more and more is being produced in future.

Swami Kumar Ji termed documenting the works of the legends like Sanyasi Ji a great contribution.

Prof.R.L.Talashi and Prof Shad Ramzan were of the opinion that the poetry written and recited by Pt.Sanyasi in the film was speechless.