In today’s virtual world, specific branding of the product, highlighting its authenticity is prime to make it unique to create a niche for itself. In this world of artificial intelligence, creativity has its value which is still not understood by artists, farmers or even intellectuals. India despite being so diverse, full of history and culture and having a rich social fabric, we are somehow not able to tap our potential to that standard. Western countries are much ahead of us in intellectual property rights and subsequently introduced GI tags so much so that turmeric used as medicine by Indians for thousands of years yet the USA was the first one to have turmeric GI tagged, an important opportunity lost by India. Distances don’t matter now as robust e-commerce which even uses drones to deliver has turned the global market into one. We are lagging in recognising our talent and products and registering them as early as possible. India has more than four hundred plus GI tags but they are minuscule compared to our potential. Jammu and Kashmir is no exception, having only nine tags in all. The fact is that out of nine, eight are from Kashmir Division and surprisingly Basohli paintings, Bhaderwahi rajma, anardana, honey and many more don’t have GI tags. Only Jammu basmati has GI tag but that too along with basmati rice of Punjab, Haryana and many other states. It is clear that somehow we are not able to recognise the potential and the concerned departments have also failed to highlight the importance of such tagging. This is also a fact that the process of GI is quite cumbersome and may take years to materialise but the rich dividend which is achieved in the end is beyond comprehension. Staid methods of focus on Kashmir just beguiled Jammu and its interests. But time has changed and so has the attitude and focus and recent two-day workshop on Geographical Indications of North- Western Himalayas at SKUAST-Jammu will go a long way to make artisans, officials and people aware of the underlying importance of GI tags and intellectual property rights. It is indeed a historic effort by SKUAST-J to bring officials involved in the whole process and stakeholders on one platform, face to face interactions and understanding of the complicated procedures involved. It is invigorating that nine more products of Jammu and Kashmir are in the process of GI tag. Unlike intellectual property right where an individual is the beneficiary here whole village/tribe get the benefit. In a cut-throat market common products have little shell life and the market value achieved is far less. GI tagging provides legal protection to the products resulting no unauthorised use, promotes the product in national and international markets and helps consumers as well to get quality products of desired traits and authenticity. The thorough historical and empirical inquiry and lots of paperwork ensure only genuine products get the GI tag. Products even if clubbed with similar other products of neighbouring districts can have a common GI tag like Kishtwar Saffron is tagged with Kashmir Saffron, the focus should be specifically on reaping the benefits of the tag. The active push by LG and administration will go a long way to get genuine products of Jammu and Kashmir GI tagged. The kind of diversified culture, artisans, handicrafts and products we have, no other state in India has and this is the time now to tap the potential, set the registrations on the roll, cooperate with concerned authorities, keep sustained efforts along with the patience are the key factors in getting the desired result. With all this, the future of Jammu and Kashmir’s rural economy is really good as sustained and collective efforts of the LG Administration are paying off.