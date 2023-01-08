LG lays foundation stone of Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 8: The foundation stone of Ladakh Bhawan (Leh Wing) was laid today at Dwarka in Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, in the presence of Chairman/CEC, Adv Tashi Gyalson, Thiksey Rinpoche and other distinguished guests.

Ladakh Bhawan (Leh Wing) will be constructed over an area of 1,266 square meters and will have 21 rooms, two suites, one semi-suite and two dormitories. Ladakh Bhawan (Leh Wing) has the capacity to accommodate 80 people and will be constructed at a cost of Rs 31.05 crores.

Dy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk; EC Tashi Namgyal Takzee, Councillors; Member, National Commission for Minorities, Rinchen Lhamo; Commissioner/Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse; SDM West Delhi; former CEC Leh; Officials of CPWD; SE R&B Leh; President Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh; President, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Leh; President, Anjuman Imamia; Project Consultant; State President BJP Ladakh; Vice-President LBA Women Wing; Leh; President Bar Association; President of Student Union Delhi (LSWSD); Colonel Rinchen, other district officers and guests attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Lt Governor Mathur appreciated all the political and official teams for their hard work in helping to realise the dream of Ladakh Bhawan and stated that the Bhawan would prove beneficial to students, pilgrims and patients from Ladakh. He emphasised the need for Ladakh Bhawan to be constructed as a green building and stated that the Bhawan should be a special building energy-wise, with waste treatment facilities, so that it could become a good neighbour for the residents of Delhi.

CEC Tashi Gyalson appreciated the efforts and steps being taken for this project. Terming the project close to his heart, CEC Gyalson thanked LG Mathur and MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal for their major contribution in making this project possible. He also thanked senior and visionary leaders from Ladakh for their efforts in identifying and leasing out the land from DDA for the construction of Ladakh Bhawan.

The CEC briefed about the Bhawan project and stated that its construction was possible after Ladakh became a Union Territory.

Earlier, DC Leh Shrikant Suse welcomed all the guests and a consecration puja was also conducted at the site on the occasion.