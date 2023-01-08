Lone Nasir takes 6 wkts, Rishab slams ton as J&K restricts MP to 225

U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 8: But for Rishab Chouhan’s magnificent century, Lone Nasir Muzaffar plotted collapse of formidable Madhya Pradesh to restrict them to a modest total of 225 runs in 72.1 overs in their first innings of U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Ground-1 Nimkheda, today.

Earlier, put into bat, Madhya Pradesh batsmen except Rishab Chouhan struggled against brilliant bowling display by Nasir and lost wickets at regular intervals to bundle out for 225 runs in the first innings. Rishab stood tall and slammed a splendid century to guide his team to somewhat respectable total. Rishab scored 102 runs off 152 balls, studded with 13 fours and 3 sixes. Opening batter Sumit Khuswah contributed sedate 37 runs off 136 balls studded with 4 boundaries. Ishan Afridi, Sagar Solanki and Ritwik Diwan contributed 23, 20 and 19 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Lone Nasir Muzaffar was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 6 wickets by conceding 66 runs in 22.1 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Kawal Preet Singh bagged 2 wickets each.

In reply, J&K were 31/0 in 7 overs at stumps on Day-1 today. Arya Thakur (18) and Jiyaad Nazir Magrey (12) were at the crease.