GGM Dulhasti Power Station meets SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Feb 21: Group General Manager (In-charge), Dulhasti Power Station, MK Kashyap today met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal in the latter’s office and discussed security issues related to the Power Station.

During the meeting, various aspects of security concerning the Dulhasti Power Station were discussed by MK Kashyap with the SSP, who assured to provide all possible support to Dulhasti Power Station.

Kashyap expressed gratitude to the SSP for his cooperation on security issues related to the Power Station. Dr R P Singh, Group Deputy General Manager (HR) and Ashok Kumar Dhanwal, Senior Manager (HR), was present during the meeting.