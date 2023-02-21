Pak exported terror to J&K for 3 decades; peace restored after 370 abrogation: LG

‘Cinema halls, schools, businesses running smoothly’

Stone pelting, hartals have become things of past

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir; investments and tourists are coming and stone pelting and strikes have become things of the past.

Addressing ‘International Education Fair-2023’ organized by SKUAST Kashmir at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi this evening, Sinha said schools, businesses, cinema halls and shopping malls are now operating smoothly in Kashmir and the UT is marching on path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as crown and Switzerland of India and paradise on earth, the Lieutenant Governor said during last three decades the land of historians, Sufis & Saints was disturbed by terrorism exported from the neighbouring country, a reference towards Pakistan.

“Everybody knows the neighbouring country had become breeding ground for terrorism. For three decades, they exported terrorism to India and the world. However, three years after abrogation of Article 370, peace has come to Jammu and Kashmir. Investments are coming up. There has been increase in domestic and well as foreign tourists,” he said.

Asserting that stone pelting and strikes have become thing of past, Sinha said the schools, business, cinema halls and shopping malls are running in Kashmir without any interruptions.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is marching on the path of development,” he added.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for accelerating development of J&K and transforming it into a favourite destination for students, travellers and entrepreneurs.

He said with this initiative, J&K has launched a dedicated programme for foreign students.

“Our aim is to invite international students to J&K for short-term and long-term courses in various disciplines & strengthen the international connect. Over the past three years, we have focused on strengthening education sector, developing knowledge workers for sectors like industries, agriculture & health care. Sincere efforts have been made to convert the knowledge dividends into wealth for process of innovation & growth,” the Lt Governor said.

He also observed that the initiative of SKUAST-Kashmir will set an example for other Universities of the country as well.

“Apart from campuses nestled in nature’s paradise, professional faculties, high standard of living, J&K is also offering variety of courses starting from Artificial Intelligence, Robotics to Agri science, Yoga, Sanskrit & interface with the industries for research & innovation,” he further said.

The Lt Governor said with more than 150 higher education institutions, two Central Universities, seven State Universities, two AIIMS, IIM, IIT, NIT, NIFT, IIMC and two Agricultural Sciences and Technology Universities, Jammu Kashmir has emerged as a favourite destination for students in India.

He also said that paradigm shift towards virtues of life which humanity is witnessing is also an opportunity for enhancing quality of life by exchange programs between the countries and learn from each other and enable each other to achieve greater heights in our journey.

“The whole world is looking at India with admiration and hope. There never was a better time to be in India to witness and comprehend the glorious chapters of ancient civilization and immortal organic composite culture. The foreign student’s residential and exchange programmes, people-to-people contacts and institutional interactions with different institutions of Jammu Kashmir will enrich and strengthen global cultural synergies,” Sinha added.

Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) assured the cooperation and support of ICCR to J&K in organizing the exchange programs of artisans and fairs whereby the message of changing new aspirational J&K goes loud and clear to other countries.

Distinguished Ambassadors, High Commissioners and members of ICAR, ICCR, UGC, and SKUAST-K were present on the occasion.