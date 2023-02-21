Big changes in J&K; it’s now getting full benefits of development, progress: Jaishankar

Normalcy due to PM’s decisive leadership: Pradhan

NEP has changed entire scenario: Dr Jitendra

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 21: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said today that Jammu and Kashmir is now availing full benefits of development and progress like rest of India because of the changes brought by the Central Government three and half years ago leading to youth’s entry into national mainstream.

He was addressing ‘International Education Fair-2023’ organized by SKUAST Kashmir at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi this evening in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Dr V Sahasrabudhe among others.

“The process which was taken up three and half years ago resulted into big change in Jammu and Kashmir. It was intended to ensure that J&K gets full benefits of development and progress like rest of India,” Jaishankar said without referring to abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to erstwhile State of J&K which were scrapped by the Central Government on August 5, 2019.

The External Affairs Minister said the changes brought people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the youth into national mainstream which was very important. With this, the youth were, in fact, connected to international mainstream like other parts of India, he added.

“This is not just an educational event for me but an important region of India is connected to what is happening in the world. This will bring more international students in the country. This policy of partnership between Education Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs will fully succeed,” Jaishankar said.

He added that presently there are 20,000 to 25,000 international students in India, a number which is very small and we have ability to scale up the numbers. “As we have good relations in the world, number of the international students can go up,” he said.

Jaishankar also referred to 2023 as ‘International Year of Millets’ saying it addresses big demand gap.

“Today, India has projects done or under-delivery in 78 countries of the world. So, if our relationships are so extensive, investments are so deep & networking is so good, we need to see that translated into a greater flow of international students to India,” Dr. Jaishankar said.

“In a globalised world, it’s absolutely essential that young people of India are fully aware of what’s happening in the world and there is no better way to do that than having international students among you,” he added.

Addressing the function, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is now normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir due to decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Jammu and Kashmir is back on track today,” Pradhan said.

He added that J&K is way ahead of the country in tourism, knowledge, literature and various other sectors.

Congratulating the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for showcasing the strength and vibrancy of India’s Higher Education landscape as well as knowledge legacy, Pradhan said J&K is now witnessing a new dawn of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), we are internationalising our education. We will support, encourage and facilitate the globalisation of SKUAST Kashmir. I also encourage all other Universities to join efforts to establish India as a global study destination,” he said.

Pradhan said entire world is now eyeing towards India for its innovations and skills especially how it managed the COVID crisis.

In his address, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said India has overtaken United Kingdom which ruled us for 200 years and is today fastest growing economy of the world.

“There were just 350 Startups in India before 2014. Today, there are 94,000 Startups and 100 Unicorns which explains growth story of the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

Taking a dig at the previous Education Policy, the Union Minister, said it created educated unemployed youth sitting on dharna. However, the New Education Policy (NEP) has changed the scenario. Now Agritech Startups have also come up, he added.

He described Jammu and Kashmir as birthplace of Aroma Mission and Purple revolution.

Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that boys working in corporate houses at Bengaluru have quit job to launch Startups in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is need to come out of the Government job mindset,” the Union Minister said, adding Jammu and Kashmir is also having first Cannabis project which will contribute to the economy of the Union Territory.