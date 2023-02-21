BJP Govt committed to J&K’s equitable development: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: The BJP Government at the Centre will leave no stone unturned for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. This is evident from the fact that it is paying focused attention on equitable development besides welfare and prosperity of the people of this traumatized region.

This was stated by Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader while interacting with residents of Govinpura Chatha area of Jammu.

Kavinder Gupta reiterated Bharatiya Janata Party’s commitment to equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. He said that the Union Government is paying focused attention to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and is determined to carry out developmental activities in every nook and corner of this sensitive region.

The senior BJP leader said that Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre has prioritized the overall development of all the areas without any rural-urban or other discrimination. He said that cleanliness is the basic necessity to maintain optimum health of the people living in their area and proper sanitation is inevitable to augment the efforts towards cleanliness. He said that the Government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the proper sanitation infrastructure like drains, etc along all the lanes and roads.

The former Deputy Chief Minister took the opportunity to interact with the people of the area and took stock of their problems and issues on the occasion. After giving them a patient hearing, he assured to get their grievances addressed at the earliest by taking up the same with the concerned authorities. He appealed to the people to further strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Among those who accompanied the former Deputy Chief Minister include Baldev Singh Billawaria, Dy Mayor, Pawan Singh corporator, Bharat Bhushan, Vice Chairman Cantonment, Sanjeev Gupta, Rinku Gupta, Kuldeep Pinta.