DC Jammu reviews status of revenue services, schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today reviewed the status of services, schemes and other revenue related matters at a meeting held in the DC Office Complex.

ADC (L&O), Harvinder Singh; ADC (ADM), Sandeep Seonetra; ACR, Piyush Dhotra; SDMs, Tehsildars along with senior officers from Revenue Department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing and digitization of Jamabandis and Massavis, implementation of SVAMITVA scheme, status of eviction of unauthorised occupants from state land, filling up of vacant posts of Numberdars and Chowkidars, acquisition of land and payment of compensation etc.

Reviewing the progress of writing and digitization of Jamabandis and Massavis, the DC directed the Tehsildars to complete the same as per targets.

She set a timeline for the department for speedy submission of details of mutations and updation of Jamabandis/Girdawari.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers to continue the anti-encroachment drives to vacate State, Kahcharai and common land in their respective areas. She also directed them to upload data regarding retrieved state land on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed to fill the vacancies related to Numberdars and Chowkidars within this month and submit a daily action taken report regarding filling up of vacant posts.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officers to work with zeal and zest and ensure completion of the work within targeted time.