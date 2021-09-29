Getting the Most out of Working with Pediatric Patients

There are plenty of reasons for choosing a career where you get to work with children daily. Careers are varied and will suit almost anyone interested in pediatrics. You will need specific training, which will depend on the field you choose. One of the most important points to take into account is that working with children differs considerably from helping adults and will require unique communication skills.

Tips for Communicating with Pediatric Patients

Going to the doctor is a scary experience for a young patient. How you communicate with pediatric patients is very important to get them relaxed enough to be examined and treated. Whether you are a nurse or doctor, these tips will help you communicate more effectively with your pediatric patients.

From the moment a child enters a doctor’s waiting room or hospital reception, they may display signs of discomfort. These areas should be well-lit and cheerful. Books, games, and soft toys should be available to allow the child to settle down and feel at home in the environment. Aim to bring warmth to the setting with bright visual displays that children are attracted to, such as their favorite cartoon characters. Don’t forget to sanitize and stick to Covid prevention measures.

You need to start by establishing rapport with pediatric patients. This involves engaging them on a personal level with conversation unrelated to the reason for their appointment or stay in the hospital. Make sure to ask questions so that they have the opportunity to respond to you and decrease their anxiety before beginning your examination.

Prepare your pediatric patients for the examination and any procedures you are going to perform by explaining what is going to happen and why it is being done. Remember to make your explanation suitable for the age and level of the child. A teenager will react differently to a much younger child and communication must be aimed at the child’s understanding and stage of life. You will also need to reassure the parents by telling them what you have found and recommend in simple, non-technical terms. While the key focus should be on the patient, children will feel more at ease if their parents are included in the conversation. You will in any case need to check histories and get certain information directly from the parents. However, a teenager may prefer that questions are addressed directly to her.

Ideally, you should speak to the parents alone when delivering bad news. This will avoid the child being affected by the parents’ reactions. It is not always necessary, nor advisable, to confront a child with all the information. Decide what is pertinent and keep your communication tailored to the child.

Body language is another form of communication, and your demeanor must reflect confidence and optimism. Relate to a child on their own level, crouching down to be able to make eye contact, or having them sit on a parent’s lap.

Nursing Careers in Pediatrics

Opportunities abound for nurses wanting to work in pediatrics. The ages of the children range from newborn babies to teenagers at the other end of the spectrum.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurses are already registered nurses with undergraduate degrees. They take care of infants, such as preterm babies. Babies born with birth defects or critical health conditions are also treated in NICU. Neonatal nurses must complete 2000 hours of an internship and pass the national examination to work in the field. They are looking at an average wage of $73,300 per annum.

A neonatal nurse practitioner can earn a median annual salary of $109,820 a year. The challenges and duties of the work exceed that of neonatal nurses. Neonatal nurse practitioners are required to handle the resuscitation of newborns and their immediate examination and assessment, as well as weighing and measuring them and taking care of them until they leave the hospital. They will also nurse very premature babies and those requiring surgery.Aspiring nurses may want to enter the acute care pediatric nurse practitioner program by Baylor University in order to qualify. It is an online program that will suit the working nurse. A minimum of a master’s degree is required.

Pediatric nurses are registered nurses who care for pediatric patients up to their teenage years. You can choose a specialty such as a pediatric oncology nurse, and work with children who have cancer. Alternatively, you can be a pediatric intensive care unit nurse and care for children with life-threatening diseases.

In all these nursing jobs, you will be required to interact with the parents as well. Often, parents and other members are dealing with distressing emotions and need the comfort the pediatric nurse provides, regardless of the unit in which they are working. This requires empathy and excellent communication skills.

Non-Nursing Careers in Pediatrics

There is plenty of scope for the person seeking a career working with children but not necessarily as a nurse.

A career as a pediatrician is one of the highest-paying professions, ranking in the top twenty, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

A neonatal pediatric occupational therapist will provide early interventions to help a child at risk or who needs help with their development. This will generally be followed up by outpatient pediatric rehabilitation services. You will need a master’s degree in occupational therapy. It is preferable to have three years of supervised training before branching out on your own. You can expect to be paid a median salary of $84,950 annually.

A pediatric dental hygienist takes care of children’s teeth. This field provides an annual wage of $76,220. You will need to complete an associate degree from a recognized institution and be certified to practice.

You may also be interested in a career as a speech-language pathologist. A child may have developmental speech issues or problems with swallowing. This job entails helping children to communicate despite their disorders and pays a mean salary of $79,120 per year.

Working with children can be heart-breaking and heart-warming. One sure thing is that it will provide you with a real sense of purpose and making a difference.