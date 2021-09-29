J&K LG may inaugurate ‘Retreat Ceremony’ at Suchetgarh on Oct 2

Jammu, Sept 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to inaugurate the first ever ‘Retreat Ceremony’ to be organised by the Border Security Force with an aim to boost the border tourism along the Indo-Pak International Border in Suchetgarh village of Ranbir Singh Pura Sector here in the outskirts.

The ‘Retreat ceremony’ will be a regular feature after its inauguration and will enthrall the tourists on the lines of the Wagah Border.

Though there will be no participation from the Pakistan side, the BSF will make it a daily feature.

“Retreat Ceremony on the lines of Wagah Border in Suchetgarh, located on the zero line of Indo-Pak border, is going to start most likely from October 2 with inauguration by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha,” official sources said.

“The outline of the inaugural program has been prepared by the Department of Tourism, Jammu but its formal approval is yet to be received from the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” sources added.

Tourism department along with other sister concern agencies have developed suitable infrastructure in Suchetgarh close to India-Pakistan International Border for the retreat ceremony under Border Tourism development programme.

“The tourism department had planned to develop Suchetgarh under border tourism about a decade ago but as there was no positive response from the Pakistan side, the Tourism Department after an approval from the Central Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tourism, proposed to organise the ‘retreat ceremony’ on the Indian side, which has finally got the approval.”

This year till mid of September, around 61.33 lakh tourists visited the Jammu region including 70,643 to Suchetgarh.

However, on an average, 5000 to 6000 tourists every day reach Suchetgarh. (Agencies)