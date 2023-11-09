GDC Bishnah organizes awareness prog on child rights

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Government Degree College Bishnah today organized an awareness programme on “Child Rights and Juvenile Protection Act, 2015” under My Constitution My Pride campaign.

The programme was organized by Dr Preeti Mahajan, HoD, Departments of Education of the College for the students under the guidance of the Principal, Dr Manohar Lal.

Prof. Amit Kumar Sharma, HoD, Political Science Department was the speaker and he delivered an interactive lecture on the topic. He updated the students about the child rights in India and also highlighted the role of Juvenile Protection Act 2015 in creating a society free from crime and cruelty.

The Principal of the College, in his address, encouraged students to adopt healthy practices for the safety and security of children of the society and maintain the sanctity of Constitution. The students had a very healthy interaction with the speaker at the end of the lecture.