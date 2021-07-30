GCET Jammu organizes panel discussion on ‘Innovation & Start-Ups’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Start-Up Cell of GCET Jammu organized an online panel discussion on “Innovation and Start-ups”.

The key topics of discussion that the panelists engaged in, were the importance of building innovation eco-system within colleges and universities, various schemes or findings available in various sectors, need for legal counsels and facilitation centres and various ways in which new entrepreneurs can avoid shutting down their start-ups.

The session was moderated by Ishan Verma, founder, Nentoir Technologies, Jammu and the panel discussion started with several questions raised by him.

Dr N S Rajput, Associate Professor, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, guided the participants to understand the importance of having a start-up environment in colleges.

Rakesh Magotra, Assistant Vice President, J&K Bank, shared his experience of hurdles faced by entrepreneurs in banks. He suggested of building facilitation centres that would surely help entrepreneurs to get their planning and management done effectively.

Vishesh Mahajan, Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing, J&K, spoke on guidance regarding the scope of entrepreneurship in horticulture and other related fields to explore such fields.

In a conversation regarding the importance of legal aspects in start-up journey, Advocate, N S Khera, Designing Partner, Legal Hinge Law Firm, discussed on what are the basic things regarding the legalities involved while going through the start-ups journey. He suggested budding entrepreneurs to have legal counsels that will help them about various NOCs, arbitration clause and much more that will help them stay away from involving into legal controversy.

Entrepreneurs, Vijay Arora, founder, Amar Jyoti IAS Academy, Chandigarh; Shiromani Gupta, Mandala Artist and Karamvir Singh Rajpal, founder, Neonex Technology, shared their pre and post Covid entrepreneurial experiences thereby, helping build the mindset of young individuals regarding the start-up ecosystems.

Dr Sameru Sharma, Principal GCET, Jammu called for organising more such programmes in future for increasing the employability skills of the students. She appreciated the efforts of the organizing team comprising of Dr Bhawna Sharma, Associate Professor & Chairperson Start- up Cell; Er Sheetal Gandotra, Convenor, Start-Up Cell; Er Sanjeev Gupta, Coordinator, GCET Jammu; Er Vibha Mahajan, Assistant Professor(AA), Member T&P Cell, GCET, Jammu, student coordinators Mandeep Singh, Mohd Sami, Imbroz Singh, Jaanvi Sharma, Paras Gupta and all the speakers.