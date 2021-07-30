AJKLTF alleges discrimination with Jammu, promotion to ‘fake’ degree holders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: All Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation has alleged discrimination with teachers of Jammu region, who have been deprived of promotion as the Education Department has failed to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee meeting for the region since 2014 whereas DPCs are being held regularly in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Federation President Devraj Thakur said that thousands of Teachers, Masters and other staff members have been this way deprived of promotion chances and higher grades because of the discriminative approaches of the higher authority at the helm of affairs in the department over the years.

“The growing discrimination towards the teaching community members of this Jammu region has led to lot of resentment among them and in case the same is not done away with immediately the teacher community will be forced to come to streets to register its protest against the Government,” he warned.

Thakur also alleged violation of Supreme Court ruling by the promotion committee of Education Department ,which has devised a new formula to give promotion to distance mode/off campus post graduation science degrees holder Teachers as Lecturers.

“These fake degree holders were advised to get certificates from their respective outstation universities, which rechristen the Study Centres as Regional Centers. Others were told to wait and this time their names have been included in the final promotion lists on the basis of ‘unrecognised degrees’ which has antagonized meritorious teachers who hold PG degrees from recognized universities,” he said.

Thakur added that the distance mode candidates have managed the bonafide certificates in terms of Government order no: 940 from concerned universities claiming their PG from campus by bribing the outstation universities whereas fact is that their M Sc Part 1 and Part 2 are from Study Centers. Marks sheets are to be seen before embarking upon the process of promotions,” he said and sought the intervention of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha so that the regularisation is done every year by PSC on the basis of merit and norms.