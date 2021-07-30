AJHLA resents delay in completion of major tourism projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA) has expressed resentment over inordinate delay in completion of major tourism projects such as Artificial Tawi Lake and Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu.

In a meeting of the Association held through video conferencing, Chairman Inderjeet Khajuria while expressing serious concern over the slow pace of construction work of Artificial Lake and Mubarak Mandi complex, said that these projects are already in shambles due to corona pandemic and lockdowns.

Pawan Gupta, president of the Association said that the Government’s recent decision to convert the historic Mubarak Mandi complex into hotel under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode has generated strong resentment among Jammu masses as this step of the Government is going to erode the history of the princely Dogra state and Dogra identity on one hand and violation of approved Master Plan on the other hand.

The association appealed the Government to reconsider its decision as the emotionally attached historic monuments are not for sale and if completion of historic monuments especially Mubarak Mandi Complex is carried out at war footing and open to public and tourists, it would surely generate unexpected high revenue which can be used for preserving and maintaining the historic Complex.

Other office bearers who participated in the meeting were M L Sharma, Anil Khajuria, Pritam Sharma, H S Manhas, Baldev Raj, Sunil Suri, Swarn Singh, Sankul Gupta, Manpreet Singh, Nishant Gupta and Varun Gupta.