GC approves draft outlay of Rs 300 cr Distt Capex Budget for FY 2023-24

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 20: The two-day-long General Council (GC) meeting chaired by CEC Tashi Gyalson here has approved the draft outlay of Rs 300 crore under the District Plan for the financial year 2023-24.

At the beginning of the meeting, CEC Tashi Gyalson condemned the conspiracy to defame the 14th Dalai Lama and demanded an apology from the media houses and celebrities who tried to misinterpret the audience with a maligned video of His Holiness. The house also condemned the recent incident of a rape and attempted murder of a minor girl in Leh.

CEC Gyalson extended congratulations on the grant of GI Tag for Ladakhi Pashmina Wool, Raktsey Karpo Apricot, and Ladakhi Wood Carving. He also felicitated the District HoDs led by DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse, for showing exemplary efforts in the completion of planned projects and achieving a historic financial expenditure of around 98.53% in the District Plan of the financial year 2022-23.

He congratulated the house for achieving a historic expenditure ever under District Capex Budget with an expenditure of INR 229.91 crores out of INR 233.32 crores.

He informed the house that this year’s ceiling under the District Capex Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is INR 300 crores. He shared the developmental achievements of the 6th LAHDC Leh to date which include sectors like Power, Renewable energy/Carbon neutrality initiative, Health, Agriculture, Roads & Buildings, Telecommunication, Tourism, Education, Sports, etc.

CEC Tashi Gyalson informed the house that priority has been given to the Health and School Education Departments with a hike in annual allocation with an increase of 95% for Health and 84% for School Education this year.

Agencies like Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), WAPCOS Limited, and PDCOR Limited were discussed, and the executing agencies were asked to exercise on all the issues raised by the area Councillors during the meeting.

The meeting concluded with the house unanimously approving the draft outlay of budget under the District Plan for the financial year 2023-24.