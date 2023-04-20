Kavinder meets Shinde, seeks cooperation for tourism promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Apr 20: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today called on Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde at his office in Mumbai and sought cooperation for tourism promotion in J&K.

At the outset of the meeting, Kavinder discussed the present political scenario and prevalence of long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He told Maharashtra Chief Minister that all the bottlenecks which were hindering the occurrence of tranquillity have been removed by the Modi Government by taking revolutionary steps since 2014 with abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 which was the turning point post independence history of India.

The senior BJP functionary from J&K urged Shinde to rope in Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to give impetus to the tourism sector in J&K as cooperation between MTDC and its counterpart in J&K can boost tourism in a big way. He said that the scenario has totally changed in J&K with vistas of opportunities waiting for the business giants to establish their ventures in the paradise on earth.

Kavinder appealed to Shinde to establish his State’s guest houses and accommodations across Kashmir to facilitate the tourists from Maharashtra visiting the Valley. He said that the atmosphere in J&K has become conducive for tourism as there is complete peace and normalcy.

Apprising Shinde that the UT is now gearing up for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra beginning from July 1, 2023, Kavinder invited him to join the annual pilgrimage and see the difference himself.

Earlier, Shinde felicitated Kavinder Gupta after he visited Maharashtra CM’s office.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister assured Kavinder full support in promoting tourism through out of the box initiatives. He also accepted the invitation to become part of annual Amarnathji Yatra and also a visit to the Valley to see the beauty of paradise on earth.