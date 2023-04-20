ICCR celebrates Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Regional Office, Jammu & Kashmir, celebrated the 74th Foundation Day of ICCR in collaboration with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, here today.

A cultural programme with local flavour of Dogri, Gojri, Pahadi Kashmiri Nritya/dance was performed by the various artists at Baba Jitto Auditorium, SKUAST, Jammu.

The event began with lighting of ceremonial lamp by Rajesh Kumar, Regional Director, ICCR and chief guest Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST, Jammu along-with guest of honour Kishore Kumar, ISS from National Sample Survey Office, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar, Regional Director ICCR and Regional Passport Officer Jammu, said that ICCR, a cultural wing of MEA, mainly aims to enhance India’s soft diplomatic power worldwide and boost India’s skills of cultural diplomacy as well as to bring the whole nation closer through cultural and educational initiatives/exchanges.

“Objective of ICCR is to develop and strengthen inter-cultural bond, enhance mutual understanding and promote harmonious relationships between India and other countries and its people through such cultural and educational initiatives. At the same time, ICCR makes efforts to promote local art and culture, and providing opportunities to the artists in the field of art, music, dance and drama,” he further explained.

Today’s performances were consisting of Dogri, Gojri, Pahadi, Kashmiri dance forms and choreography for these performances was done by Rakesh Kona. Everyone in the audience got astonished with the wonderful performances of these artists, who came from different parts of Jammu Division.

At the end, chief guest appreciated the entire event and have message to preserve the diverse art & culture of J&K. Anchoring of the event was done by Rajni. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Reena Salathia, Cultural Officer, ICCR, RO, Jammu.