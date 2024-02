RAFAH, Feb 29: Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 70 people were killed in a strike on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said another 280 were wounded in the strike early Thursday in Gaza City.

The Israeli military says it is looking into the reports.

The Al Jazeera network aired footage showing a large number of bodies and wounded people being brought into local hospitals, some loaded onto donkey carts. (AP)