Solid waste utilization in road construction

Sir,

I write to commend the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for its innovative approach to address the challenges of solid waste management and embankment construction. The utilization of inorganic solid waste in highway projects, as highlighted in your recent report, showcases a forward-thinking initiative that can revolutionize the realm of road construction.

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) pilot projects, incorporating inert material from municipal solid waste, are laudable examples of sustainable practices. This not only addresses the environmental conundrum of solid waste disposal but also presents an efficient solution to the material requirements for embankment construction.

In the context of the Delhi-Katra Express highway in Jammu and Kashmir, the potential rerouting of generated solid waste to the construction site exemplifies a comprehensive and mutually beneficial approach. I urge the authorities to collaborate with MoRTH for tailored preparations and implementation. Kudos to MoRTH for their commitment to innovation, cost reduction, and environmental sustainability in highway construction.

Ritu Mahajan

Katra