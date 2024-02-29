Need for power reforms in J&K

Sir,

The recent power outage at the Srinagar Wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir is a stark reminder of the dire power situation plaguing our region. Critical institutions like the judiciary cannot afford such disruptions during court proceedings.

This incident underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address the underlying issues causing the power crisis. Authorities must prioritize upgrading infrastructure, investing in advanced technologies, and implementing backup plans to prevent such incidents from recurring. Additionally, there must be a concerted effort to enhance governance, transparency, and accountability in the Power Development Corporation to ensure reliable and affordable electricity services for all residents. It’s time for decisive action to resolve the longstanding power woes in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure uninterrupted access to electricity for all.

Bharti Gandotra

Udhampur