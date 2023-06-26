Gaurav rues over traffic mismanagement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Former general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, Gaurav Gupta, has expressed his serious concern over the ongoing traffic mismanagement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Gupta highlighted the urgent need for effective measures to address the recurring traffic congestion, particularly on the stretch from Ramban Chenab Bridge to Banihal Town, covering approximately 50 kilometers.

Gupta emphasized the necessity of intensive management in this specific area. He proposed the establishment of ten traffic control points every five kilometers, each manned by a minimum of four traffic police personnel round the clock.

“These points should be equipped with motorcycles and whistles to swiftly address any blockages on either side of the double lane, with a focus on clearing bottlenecks and increasing the carrying capacity of the stretch. Overtaking should be strictly prohibited in this zone, and substantial fines should be imposed to deter violators. Prominent hoardings displaying warning messages should be installed every two kilometers and the corresponding penalties should be imposed to reinforce compliance and discourage reckless driving,” he added.

Gaurav said that the present traffic situation not only causes inconvenience but also leads to significant fuel wastage, pollution due to prolonged idling of vehicles, and adverse effects on the health of truck drivers who endure extended periods of traffic congestion.

He also raised particular concern about the impending annual Amarnath Yatra, emphasizing that the current state of affairs demands immediate attention to prevent further complications during this significant pilgrimage.

In light of these pressing issues, Gupta urged the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary to take a holistic approach in addressing the matter. He called for the implementation of appropriate measures at the necessary administrative levels to alleviate the existing problems and ensure a smoother flow of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.