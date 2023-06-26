Akashvani Srinagar celebrates G20 presidency

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 26: Akashvani Srinagar organised a special music and dialogue function today to commemorate India’s G-20 presidency, featuring performances by renowned singers.

The audience was captivated by the scintillating performances of the choir group and eminent musicians. The event also marked the beginning of the platinum jubilee celebration of Akashvani Srinagar.

Satish Vimal, a prominent poet from the Valley, shared insights about the event, highlighting the fusion of three distinct elements for the celebration. “Firstly, as part of our efforts to engage and inform the people, Akashvani is organising a series of events throughout the country aimed at highlighting the impact of the G20 through deliberations, discussions, and diverse programmes. Secondly, the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav adds to the festive spirit, commemorating our nation’s freedom struggle. Lastly, we proudly celebrate the 75-year journey of Akashvani, culminating on July 1st,” he said.

He said activities included engaging in dialogues, hosting youth festivals, presenting stage plays, and conducting discussions with farmers to understand their perspectives are part of such events. “Furthermore, we will showcase achievers from various fields across the country, emphasising their contributions and the transformations brought about by the G20,” he added.

While highlighting the role of art, culture, and music in providing solace and respite to the people, Waheed Jeelani, a prominent singer from Kashmir, said, “We have endured hardships for an extensive duration, and it is through art, culture, and music that we find solace and offer respite to our people. These mediums provide a platform to convey positive messages, making the organisation of activities and concerts of paramount importance.In the current circumstances, such gatherings hold immense significance as they provide much-needed relief to both individuals and artists. While change is inevitable, we must remain rooted and preserve our innate melodious essence,” he said.