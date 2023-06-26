BJP not behind imposition of AFSPA: Kavinder to Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta in a rejoinder to NC leader, Omar Abdullah’s tweet said that AFSPA was not imposed in J&K by the BJP Government, although it is keen to remove the same as soon as situation permits.

In a statement issued to media, Kavinder said that Omar’s tweet is like Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante, because the imposition of AFSPA was the gift of Kashmir-centric parties including National Conference (NC) which were solely responsible for the deterioration of situation in Kashmir.

Earlier, Kavinder Gupta welcomed the statement made by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh regarding removal of AFSPA after ensuring long lasting peace in J&K. He commended the Government’s commitment to ensuring stability and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir, and viewed the potential removal of AFSPA as a significant step towards peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. He also highlighted the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing the significant progress made towards attaining peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

Kavinder also castigated PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti for defaming India through her concocted tweets claiming dismal situation of minorities in India. He said that Mehbooba needs to set her records right because India is the only country across the world where minorities including Muslims are dwelling safe and comfortable lives as in all other non-Muslim countries the situation of the community is discouraging as the same is subjected to harassment and discrimination. He said that Mehnooba should consider the fact that Government in India promises equal rights to Muslims and there is no element of prejudice while crafting schemes for Muslims or other minorities as the welfare schemes are universal for all.

The senior BJP leader, however, anticipated that the BJP Government in Centre will soon revoke AFSPA from J&K on the lines of North East as soon as peace is established here.