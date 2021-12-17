Gaurav Pachnanda ranked leading lawyer by ‘Chambers & Partners’

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 17: Son of the soil, Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate has been ranked as a leading lawyer by the prestigious “Chambers and Partners” in its Asia-Pacific Rankings, under the Dispute Resolution: Senior Advocates in Delhi High Court, India category.

“Chambers and Partners” is a renowned independent research organisation, operating across 200 jurisdictions like the USA, UK and Asia-Pacific, which delivers detailed global rankings and insight into the world’s leading lawyers. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) based on their legal knowledge and experience, their ability and client service, on the basis of market research and industry feedback.

Amongst the other leading lawyers ranked this year in the “Chambers and Partners” (Asia-Pacific) Delhi High Court rankings are Senior Advocates Harish Salve QC, Amit Sibal, Rajiv Nayar and Arun Kathpalia.

Gaurav Pachnanda is the son of late Dr V K Pachnanda, the founding Professor and Head of Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College Jammu.

He began his career as an Advocate in Jammu and was appointed the Additional Advocate General for Jammu and Kashmir in 2002 and the Senior Additional Advocate General for Jammu and Kashmir, at New Delhi for representing the State before the Supreme Court of India in 2010, a position he held until December 2014.

Last year, he was nominated as a member of the Arbitration Committee of the J&K International Arbitration Centre (JKIAC) by the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir.

He is also a nominated member of the Board of Studies of the Faculty of Law, University of Jammu and an Honorary Adjunct Professor of Law and Distinguished Professor of Legal Practice at Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University, India, where he teaches “Law and Practice of Commercial Litigation and Arbitration in India”