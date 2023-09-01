Gandhian Centre organizes Rural Heritage Workshop at Udhampur Campus of JU

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 1: Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Jammu, organized a one-day Rural Heritage Workshop on ‘Connecting with the Roots: Gandhian Vision.’

The event was organized in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Jammu Chapter and Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Director, Rural Livelihood Mission J&K was the chief guest for the inaugural session. In her address, she asked students to introspect as to what constitutes Gandhi and why it’s important to embrace Gandhian vision in building sustainable societies. She also stressed upon the role of right kind of parenting in nurturing children.

Retired IAS Hemant Sharma was the chief guest for the valedictory session. Stressing on the need to preserve our heritage, he shared his familiarity with unique rich cultural heritage of Udhampur from where he began his career.

Earlier, the workshop began with welcome address by Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Rector Udhampur Campus.

Dr Seema Rohmetra, Director Incharge, Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies threw light on the need to go back to Gandhian vision in strengthening the villages, thereby making them self sufficient and self reliant in the present context.

S M Sahni, former Director Tourism, J&K and Convener INTACH, gave an overview of the aims and objectives of INTACH. In the technical session, three presentations were made.

Dr Lalit Gupta, former Faculty, Music & Fine Arts, shared his thoughts on ‘Rural Heritage: Nature and Significance.’ Kripal Singh, Life Member INTACH and an expert in Heritage Walks and Rural Intangible Heritage, spoke on ‘Lifestyle of Rural Jammu: Intangible Heritage.’

Padamshri Shiv Nirmohi, succinctly shared about his writings with the students. Sharing about his first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi at the tender age of ten, he recalled what indelible mark it left on him.

Anil Paba, Archaeologist and Additional Co-convener INTACH, Sub Chapter Udhampur, led the students to Heritage Exhibition set up at Udhampur campus during the workshop and thus introducing them to the varied components of tangible heritage of Dogra culture including its dresses, weapons, paintings and other artifacts’.

Dr Sapna Sangra, former Chairperson SPIC MACAY J&K Chapter and faculty Sociology, JU, presented the detailed report of the workshop while Dr Taruna Dubey presented the formal vote of thanks. Dr Jyoti Sinha presented the welcome address in the valedictory session. Nearly hundred participants attended the workshop, who included students from the Udhampur Campus, GDC Boys, Bhartiya College of Education, Udhampur, Govt High School and Middle School, Garnai, women from Self Help Groups, Garani and other members from the community.