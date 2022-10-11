Gadkari discusses proposals for cable cars, Funicular transit system for Ladakh

Meets Mathur along with VK Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for MORTH Gen (Retired) VK Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur met in New Delhi to discuss various road development projects in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Top officials of Central Government, Ladakh administration and Border Roads Organization (BRO) attended the meeting.

As per the officials, Gadkari discussed the proposals for cable cars, tunnels, bridges and Funicular transit system in Ladakh to solve mobility issues for local population of the Union Territory and tourists.

“Various projects under construction and likely to be taken up for construction in future in the Union Territory of Ladakh came up for discussion during the high-level meeting,” the officials said, adding that Gadkari has been regularly monitoring the projects in Ladakh.

Through a series of tweets after the meeting, Office of Nitin Gadkari said: “Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting to discuss various road development projects in Ladakh with LG of the UT of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur along with Union Minister of State Gen (Retired) BK Singh, Central and UT Transport officers and Border Roads Organization”.

It further tweeted: “Gadkari discussed the proposals for cable cars, tunnels, bridges, and Funicular transit system in Ladakh to solve mobility issues for local population and tourists & assured that Ministry of Road Transport and Highways would extend all the required support to improve connectivity in these hilly terrains of Ladakh”.

Sources said a number of ongoing works in the Union Territory of Ladakh came up for discussion at the meeting.

Works taken up by the MORTH are already apace in Ladakh, the officials said, adding they could be further expedited to meet the deadline.

Ladakh, it may be mentioned has very limited working season though now the works are being carried out by the Central Government Ministries including MORTH under extreme harsh winter weather conditions due to which the works are being completed on time while ongoing works are also scheduled to be completed within the deadlines.