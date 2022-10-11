Record number of tourists visiting UT show new and changed J&K: Minister

*Key areas identified for Agri growth: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Union Minister of Fieries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Parshottam Rupala and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched ‘A-HELP’ (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme in the Union Territory of J&K.

Rupala, who presided over the launch ceremony, congratulated the UT Government and the people of J&K on the beginning of a new era in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Health Care sector and becoming the first UT to launch Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme.

The Union Minister said that the ‘A-HELP’ programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme will increase accessibility of veterinary services at farmers’ doorsteps while empowering the Pau Sakhis.

He also assured full support from the Union Ministry to the UT Government for development and growth of the Fieries, Animal Husbandry, and the Dairy sector.

The Union Minister appealed to the farming community to avail the benefits of the schemes and programmes launched by the Central Government under the guidance of the Prime Minister aiming at improving the standard of living and their overall welfare.

Further, the Union Minister said that record number of tourists visiting the UT speaks volumes about the new and changed Jammu Kamir. He also expressed his affection towards the language, culture and the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor expressed deepest gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala for implementing ‘A-HELP’ Programme for livestock sector in J&K and the launch of 50 state-of-the-art Mobile Veterinary Units to provide veterinary health services at the doorsteps.

The new initiative will play a significant role in vaccination, breeding, and livestock extension programs, he said.

Now the veterinary Hospital is just a call away. Dairy farmers can dial 1962 on phone and a Mobile Veterinary Unit, equipped with state-of-the-art veterinary diagnostic and treatment accessories, a qualified Veterinarian, a Para-Vet, will be at their door step, the Lt Governor added.

Pointing out that women have played a crucial role in sustaining the household incomes by participating in the agricultural activities including livestock rearing, Sinha said, tangible interventions in livestock sector can guarantee increase in household income and women empowerment.

Although the livestock sector offers tremendous opportunities for women but till now institutional support was lacking. This gap will be filled with the launch of A-HELP program, he added.

Sinha said that for holistic growth of agriculture & allied sector, we have identified key areas where J&K UT has a core competence for integrated action. “We have decided to achieve certain goals with clear targets. It is our responsibility to fully support our farmers in building a bright future for themselves and the society,” he added.

Noting that Agriculture & allied sector is full of self-confidence today and is marching forward on the path to progress, the Lt Governor informed that an apex committee has already laid down the road map and assured the farmers that no region in the country has developed such model. He further sought participation of all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the recommendations of the apex committee on the ground.

Sinha said that dedicated efforts of Self Help Groups and Cooperatives are complemented by the Government support to strengthen the entire value-chain from milk production, processing to marketing so that farmers can receive higher prices and improve their quality of life.

Milk Self Help Groups and Farmer Producers Organisations establied by JKRLM will be called as village level dairy Cooperative Societies and they will become eligible for various benefits provided under different Central sector schemes, he said.

Emphasizing that Dairy farmers have played a key role in making J&K UT self-sufficient in milk production, the Lt Governor asked the Animal Husbandry Department and Cooperatives to work closely together at every step to meet the future challenges.

It was informed that 50% cost is being borne by the UT administration to ensure increased ownerip of Dairy units by women and weaker sections, and encouraging entrepreneurs to buy milk chilling unit, milk parlor, milk processing unit or milk van.

He made a special mention of Chandni Dairy Farmers Producer Organization in Mitrigam, Pulwama, where 11 women have come together and set a fine example for the entire UT by making unprecedented efforts towards branding and marketing in collaboration with Rural Livelihood Mission and Animal Husbandry Department.

“Prevention of Lumpy Skin Disease is one of the major priorities of the Government . I am seeking report from the districts from time to time and directed the Animal Husbandry Department and Deputy Commissioners to take special measures for the prevention of the disease, the Lt Governor said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor congratulated the farmers and Pau Sakhis for the launch of the two significant initiatives in the Animal Husbandry. This important occasion will lay a strong foundation for achieving the vision of 2027, he added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Union Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry said that A-HELP programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme will provide a paradigm ift in the veterinary healthcare services in J&K. He also ared the vision of central Government to bring transformational change in the Animal Husbandry and dairy sectors and encouraging Entrepreneurship-led development.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department said, it is a proud moment that J&K has been selected for the pilot launch of the A-HELP programme. He said that new initiatives taken in convergence of two Ministries- Animal Husbandry and Rural development through National Rural Livelihood Mission will help in filling the gap between Animal Husbandry and Veterinary health services.

Upamanyu Basu, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, and Dairying gave detailed information regarding the newly launched A-HELP programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Schemes.