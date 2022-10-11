Advisor addresses two day National Level Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that with the rapid development and increasing connectivity across the global world, the problem of virus transmissions is amplifying on daily basis.

The Advisor made these remarks while addressing the two day National Level Conference cum Workshop on ‘Emerging Viral Infections, Challenges and Road Ahead’ at Government Medical College here.

The Conference was organized by Post Graduate Department of Microbiology, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with ICMR, New Delhi.

Addressing the large gathering of eminent doctors, medical researchers and other scholars, Advisor Bhatnagar said that due much interconnected world, the virus transmissions are amplifying and we as a society need to be future ready for facing any kind of viral exigencies in future. He added that we need to develop our infrastructure keeping in view the future challenges the viruses may pose for the mankind.

Speaking about the significance of this National Level Conference, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that this conference will be a great platform to deal with the challenges of viral infections and make us future ready to deal with any kind of pandemic.

The Advisor also complimented the GMC Srinagar and ICMR for organising this kind of conference owing its relevance to present day world.

Addressing the conference virtually, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar said that this conference is addressing the current issues of viral diseases and therefore owes much significance in present world. He added that in last two years, the J&K Government has amplified the medical infrastructure across all health facilities.

Addressing the conference, Principal GMC, Dr. Samia Rashid said that due to rapid development, the connection between humans and animals is increasing which has led to emergence of several viral diseases in the society. She added that due to constant support of Government, the GMC has successfully dealt with the Covid pandemic.

In her welcome address, HoD Microbiology GMC Srinagar, Dr. Anjum Farhana divulged about the broad contours of two day National Level Conference.

Among others, the conference was attended by Director SKIMS, Principal GMC Jammu, former Director SKIMS, HoDs of different departments, medical researchers from ICMR and other institutes, doctors and other medical practitioners.